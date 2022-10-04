Future Apple iPhone models to have a USB-C port? New EU law may force Apple to ditch ‘iconic’ Lightning port

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 15 models launching next year or iPhones launching in 2024 will be forced to feature USB-C ports due to the new law passed by EU parliament. On October 4, the EU passed a new law that was under consideration for quite some time now. The law requires USB Type-C to be the single charger for all smartphones and tablets from 2024. The move is aimed to reduce e-waste. Although smartphone users across the globe may be happy with this decision as it is easier to carry and use a single charger rather than investing and traveling with multiple chargers for several devices, Apple may have to make a big shift as it is the only major smartphone maker in the world that does not use USB-C ports.

Most of the Android smartphone and laptop makers have already moved to USB-C ports including Apple, however the Cupertino based tech giant was still using its iconic Lightning Port in the Apple iPhones. Apple’s shift to USB Type-C port is long due and the tech giant has been working to introduce the universal port in its iPhone for quite a while now.

Previously it was rumoured that Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature a USB-C charging port, marking a beginning of a total transition by the tech gian, however that is not the case.

Apart from the European Union, India is also considering imposing a new regulation that will force tech giants to have a universal standard charger, including USB-C, by as early as 2024, a report by the Mint revealed. Europe and India are key markets for Apple and push towards adaptation of a ‘common port’ will definitely impact a wide range of devices.

For those who are unaware, Apple kept the ‌Lightning port in iPhone‌ since 2012, and its other products including the Mac and iPad, have largely moved towards USB-C.