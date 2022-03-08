From Apple iPhone SE 3 to Galaxy F23, upcoming phone launches in India in March

March is going to be an exciting month for all smartphone enthusiasts as some big smartphone launches are planned this month. The launches will begin with the much-awaited iPhone SE 2022 which is expected to launch on March 8 at the Apple event.

Besides, Apple's rival Samsung has also scheduled a new smartphone launch this week in India. Realme and Redmi are also ready with their smartphones as well.

Here's a list of 5 phones to watch out for:

Oneplus 10Pro

It was first launched in China this January and it has been confirmed to launch in India in March.

Specifications:

- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

- 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2 display with a 120Hz refresh rate

- 48MP main camera

- Android 12 overlaid with the company's OxygenOS 12.1 skin

Apple iPhone SE 3 5G

It has been in the news for a long time and it is expected to launch on March 8 at the Apple event. Reports suggest that the iPhone SE 3 include an A15 Bionic Chipset with 5G connectivity.

Redmi Note 11 pro

The company has already launched 3 devices in the Redmi Note 11 series in India and Xiaomi is about to launch two more – Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.

The phones will come with a 6.67 Full-HD AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 Series is the flagship lineup of the Chinese smartphone company. The Xiaomi 12 Series - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and the affordable Xiaomi 12x - is expected to launch in India around mid-March or around the end of the month.

Samsung Galaxy F23

The Galaxy F23 could be an affordable 5G phone with Snapdragon 750G processor. The phone is expected to launch in India next week. The smartphone is said to get an FHD+ display with 1080x2408 pixels resolution.