Forgot your phone's password? Here's how to unlock it without passcode

Forgot your iPhone's password? Here's the solution.

If you have entered the wrong passcode too many times, you may see a message that your device is disabled. But if you have backed up your iPhone, you can restore your data and settings easily.

Follow the steps below to recover your iPhone:

If you want to unlock your iPhone without using your password then first of all it's important that all your data must be backed up on iCloud.

1. To recover your iPhone you need to connect your iPhone to a computer and open the iTunes store. Then, you need to restart your phone. This requires different buttons depending on which device you have. For iPhone 8 and above you need to press and release the volume up button and then press the volume down button, followed by holding the side button.

2. On the iPhone 7, press and hold the volume down button and the side button at the same time. 3. A screen should then appear on your computer which says "There is a problem with the iPhone that requires it to be updated or restored" and you just need to select 'Restore'.

If you never backed up your iPhone before you forgot your passcode, you won't be able to save the data on your iPhone.

Things to note while restoring your iPhone

It can take a few minutes for your phone to be restored but if it takes longer than 15 minutes you might have to start the entire process again.

Never unplug your phone whilst it is being restored.

You will be able to use it again once your phone has been restored.

All your data can be restored if you have earlier backed up your iPhone.

How to restore your data

Step 1- Go to 'Apps & Data' and tap on 'Restore from iCloud Backup'.

Step 2- Sign in to your iCloud and choose your most recent backup.

Step 3- Login to your Apple ID account to download your apps.

How to remove the passcode on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

1. Make sure that your iPhone isn't connected to your computer.

2. Press and hold the Side button until the power-off slider appears. Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone. Then connect your iPhone to your computer while holding the Volume down button. Keep holding the Volume down button until you see the recovery-mode screen.

Still can't do it?

1. If you can't update or restore your iPhone using recovery mode, or you are not able to use recovery mode because of broken or stuck buttons, contact Apple Support.

2. If you're asked to enter your Apple ID and password while you're setting up your iPhone, enter your credentials.