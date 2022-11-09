Foldable Apple iPhone now a reality, looks similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, watch video

Foldable Apple iPhone (Image: 科技美学)

Foldable Apple iPhone is now a reality as a Chinese YouTuber has made one without any help from Apple itself. Named ‘iPhone‌ V’, the foldable Apple iPhone is fully functional and runs Apple’s iOS. The smartphone gets a display that can bend just like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. As revealed in a video on his YouTube channel, the creator has used the foldable chassis of a Motorola Razr and added iPhone’s internal components to make the world's first foldable Apple iPhone.

To make a foldable Apple iPhone, the YouTuber used components of iPhone X and re-engineered them to fit inside the Motorola Razr. In his video, the creator has shared a step-by-step guide on how he created the foldable iPhone. The video is Chinese but the process can be understood with the help of subtitles. The process is quite long and it took around 200 days of trial and error to create the foldable Apple smartphone. You can check the video below.

Apple has been working on foldable display technology for quite some time now. Known Apple analysts suggest that Apple’s first device with foldable display may not be an iPhone. Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple is working on a foldable OLED display with PPI between iPhone and iPad to verify key technologies.

Leaker Dylandkt suggests that the company is concerned whether the foldable devices will remain popular in the long run or not. He also believes that Apple “wants to be sure that the first foldable iPhone is not a regression from the current design of the iPhone.”

