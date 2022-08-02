Flipkart offering massive discount on Apple iPhone 13 ahead of iPhone 14 launch, check details

Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the Apple iPhone 13 ahead of the iPhone 14 series launch that is rumoured to take place on September 14. Flipkart is set to host the Big Saving Days sale from August 6 to August 10, before the sale, the Apple iPhone 13 is available at an attractive price on the e-commerce platform. Apple iPhone 13 base variant with 128GB of storage is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 73,909. The other two variants of the Apple iPhone 13 with 256GB storage and 512GB storage are also available at a discounted price of Rs 83,999 and Rs 1,03,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19,000 discount in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 54,909. In addition to this, buyers are also eligible for Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions. 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card is also available with Apple iPhone 13.

Launched late last year, the Apple iPhone 13 is part of the company’s flagship Apple iPhone 13 series that will soon be replaced by Apple iPhone 14 series. Apple iPhone 13 series consist of four smartphones - iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This year, the tech giant is also expected to launch four new models under the Apple iPhone 14 series and if the rumours are to be believed, the company is ditching the ‘Mini’ model in this year's flagship lineup. As per the reports, the Apple iPhone 14 comprises iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Currently available at a massive discount, Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode.