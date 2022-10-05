Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 goes live for all: Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 12,099 with bank offers and discounts

Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Big Dussehra Sale 2022.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 is now live. The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 begins today (October 5) and it will end on October 8. It is worth noting that the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale begins a few days after the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. The annual Flipkart sale comes with huge discounts on top brands. Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 11 and other smartphones are available at a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022.

Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. This means buyers using HDFC Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,000.

Flipkart is also offering exchange deals and no-cost EMI and screen damage protection.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 12,099

Nothing Phone (1) base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently priced at Rs 29,999 in the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale. As mentioned above, HDFC Bank customers can get Rs 1,000 discount on EMI transaction, bringin the price of the smartphone down to Rs 28,999. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 16,900 off on Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.