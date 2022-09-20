Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 vs Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 deals and discounts

Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will begin later this week on September 23 and both the ecommerce platforms have started to tease amazing deals on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and others. Just like last year, Flipkart and Amazon will offer huge discounts on the former flagship iPhone model and this year the model expected to get great response is the Apple iPhone 13. Launched last year, Apple iPhone 13 is one of the ‘most-selling’ Apple iPhone models. The tech giant officially slashed the price of Apple iPhone 13 after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series and currently the official store is selling the standard iPhone 13 model at Rs 69,900. If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone 13 this festive season, we have compared the offers and deals on Apple iPhone 13 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 35,000

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage under Rs 35,000. As per the teaser images, the Apple iPhone 13 will be priced around Rs 49,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022.

For this year’s sale, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering Rs 17,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine all the offers available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, you can get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 35,000. No cost EMI and screen damage protection is also available during the Big Billion days sale.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000

Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, Apple iPhone 13 base model is priced at Rs 65,900. For this year’s sale, Amazon has partnered with the State Bank of India. This means that buyers will be able to get a 10% instant discount when paying via SBI Bank debit or credit cards.

In addition to this, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 14,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.