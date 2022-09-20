Search icon
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Nothing Phone (1) under Rs 16,000, going on sale today

Nothing Phone (1) is currently the best selling smartphone on Flipkart when it comes to the Rs 30,000+ price segment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is going on sale in India ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 and although the smartphone is listed at a starting price of Rs 33,999 on Flipkart, you can get the ‘most-selling’ smartphone under Rs 16,000. Nothing Phone (1) comes in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999 respectively. Buyers can get a Rs 17,000 discount on Nothing Phone (1) in exchange for an old smartphone, bringing the value of the smartphone down to Rs 16,999.

In addition to the exchange offer, Flipkart is offering a number of bank offers that buyers can avail. On Nothing Phone (1), buyers can get 10% off (up to Rs 1,500) when paying via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. This means that the 8GB/128GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) will be available under Rs 16,000 on Flipkart.

As revealed by Nothing India Vice President Manu Sharma in an interview to GSM Arena, the company has managed to sell more than 1 lakh units of the Nothing Phone (1) in 20 sale days on Flipkart. Apart from this, Manu Sharma also told GSMArena that the Nothing Phone (1) is currently the best selling smartphone on Flipkart when it comes to the Rs 30,000+ price segment. 

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. 

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

