Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Last day to get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 45,000

Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is ending today and this may be the last chance to buy the Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 45,000. Apple iPhone 13 is the former Apple flagship and it received a tremendous response during the Flipkart sale. In the initial days of sale which began on September 22 for Flipkart Plus members, Apple iPhone 13 was priced under Rs 50,000 and with additional offers, buyers were able to get the smartphone under Rs 40,000. Since then, the Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart has seen numerous price hikes but it is still available with a massive discount when compared to Apple’s official website. On the last day of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, the Apple iPhone 13 base variant with 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 58,990. For context, Apple’s official website is selling the smartphone at Rs 69,990.

How to get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 45,000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022

As mentioned, the Apple iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 58,990 in Flipkart sale. The ecommerce platform is offering up to Rs 16,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone that brings the value of the device under Rs 45,000. In addition to that buyers can get a Rs 1,000 discount when paying via ICICI Bank credit or debit card. 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card is also available on Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.