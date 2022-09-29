Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: How to get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 45,000

Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will end tomorrow and this may be the last time to get the Apple iPhone 13 at a great discount. In the initial days of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Apple iPhone 13 was available for less than Rs 50,000 and with additional discounts, buyers were able to get the former Apple flagship at around Rs 35,000. If you missed the opportunity to grab the deal, you can still get the Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 45,000.

Apple iPhone 13 Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 deal

Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 58,990 on Flipkart. For context the Apple iPhone 13 variant with 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 69,990 at the Apple official store. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, Apple iPhone 13 buyers can get up to Rs 16,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Apart from this, 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.