Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: How to get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 45,000

Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 58,990 on Flipkart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: How to get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 45,000
Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will end tomorrow and this may be the last time to get the Apple iPhone 13 at a great discount. In the initial days of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Apple iPhone 13 was available for less than Rs 50,000 and with additional discounts, buyers were able to get the former Apple flagship at around Rs 35,000. If you missed the opportunity to grab the deal, you can still get the Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 45,000.

Apple iPhone 13 Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 deal

Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 58,990 on Flipkart. For context the Apple iPhone 13 variant with 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 69,990 at the Apple official store. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, Apple iPhone 13 buyers can get up to Rs 16,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Apart from this, 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 467 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.