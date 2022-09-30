Search icon
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 ends today, Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 11,599 with bank offers

In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 sale, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 29,999.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Nothing Phone (1)

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 ends today and this is the last day to grab Nothing Phone (1) at the lowest ever price. The Nothing Phone (1) is the one of the most talked about smartphone of the year. The company also claims it to be the most-selling smartphone in the segment. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, you can get the Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 11,599. Nothing recently increased the prices of the Phone (1) by Rs 1,000. Nothing Phone (1) comes in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999 respectively, without any offers.

Nothing Phone (1) price in Flipkart sale

In the Flipkart sale, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 29,999. Buyers can get a Rs 16,900 discount on Nothing Phone (1) in exchange for an old smartphone, bringing the value of the smartphone down to Rs 13,099.

In addition to the exchange offer, Flipkart is offering a number of bank offers that buyers can avail. On Nothing Phone (1), buyers can get 10% off (up to Rs 1,500) when paying via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. This means that the 8GB/128GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) will be available at Rs 11,599 on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. 

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

