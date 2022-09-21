Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Can you book Apple iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart, know details

Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will begin tomorrow (September 22) for Flipkart Plus members and for all other users the annual festive sale will begin on September 23. Just like last year, Flipkart will also offer the former flagship Apple smartphone, the Apple iPhone 13 at the lowest price ever in this sale. As per the teaser images, Apple iPhone 13 will be available under Rs 49,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. This is the lowest price at which anyone can buy a new Apple iPhone 13 which has the same design, specs and camera as the newly launched Apple iPhone 14.

As the Apple iPhone 13 will be available at such low price in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, it is expected to be sold out instantly. To recall, last year Apple iPhone 12 was available in the similar price range during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and it was sold out straight away. To avoid missing out on the Apple iPhone 13 Flipkart deal, several interested buyers are trying to book the deal by adding the smartphone in the cart, but does it work and can you pre-book iPhone 13 on Flipkart? Read more to find out.

Can you pre-book Apple iPhone 13 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 deal?

Flipkart has started to accept pre-booking for certain products for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 via Google Pay. Interested buyers can book products at Rs 1 via Google Pay and get guaranteed stock at sale price. However, it is worth noting that you can not pre-book Apple iPhone 13 Flipkart deal ahead of the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 deal

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage under Rs 35,000. As per the teaser images, the Apple iPhone 13 will be priced around Rs 49,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022.

For this year’s sale, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering Rs 17,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine all the offers available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, you can get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 35,000. No cost EMI and screen damage protection is also available during the Big Billion days sale.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.