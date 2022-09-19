Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 14 under Rs 55,000 with bank discounts and offers

Launched last week, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models come with tons of new features and upgrades from their predecessor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 14 under Rs 55,000 with bank discounts and offers
Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 recently went on sale in India and you can get the new iPhone 14 under Rs 55,000 even in the first week of sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is set to begin soon and the company has started to reveal the offers and discounts that will be available during the sale. Although the Apple iPhone 14 series is unlikely to receive any price cut during the sale, buyers can still get up to Rs 25,995 discount on the standard iPhone 14 model on Flipkart. Launched on September 7, the Apple iPhone 14 base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 79,900 on Apple’s official website.

On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 and buyers will be able to get 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. In addition to this, iPhone 14 buyers will also be able to get up to Rs 22,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. This means with bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 will be available under Rs 55,000 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022.

When it comes to Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, buyers can get Rs 5000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit card and ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Similar exchange offer is also available for iPhone 14 Pro models.

Launched last week, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models come with tons of new features and upgrades from their predecessor. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max get a better triple camera system at the rear, notchless display with Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip and others.

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, buyers will be able to get a huge discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others. Customers will also be able to avail great discounts on Apple AirPods, iPad, smartwatch, laptops and other gadgets. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU July 2022 re-registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply, steps here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.