Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 14 under Rs 55,000 with bank discounts and offers

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 recently went on sale in India and you can get the new iPhone 14 under Rs 55,000 even in the first week of sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is set to begin soon and the company has started to reveal the offers and discounts that will be available during the sale. Although the Apple iPhone 14 series is unlikely to receive any price cut during the sale, buyers can still get up to Rs 25,995 discount on the standard iPhone 14 model on Flipkart. Launched on September 7, the Apple iPhone 14 base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 79,900 on Apple’s official website.

On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 and buyers will be able to get 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. In addition to this, iPhone 14 buyers will also be able to get up to Rs 22,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. This means with bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 will be available under Rs 55,000 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022.

When it comes to Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, buyers can get Rs 5000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit card and ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Similar exchange offer is also available for iPhone 14 Pro models.

Launched last week, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models come with tons of new features and upgrades from their predecessor. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max get a better triple camera system at the rear, notchless display with Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip and others.

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, buyers will be able to get a huge discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others. Customers will also be able to avail great discounts on Apple AirPods, iPad, smartwatch, laptops and other gadgets.