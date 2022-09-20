Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 35000, check bank offers and discounts

Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will begin later this week (September 23) and ahead of the sale, Flipkart has teased huge discounts on Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12 mini and Apple iPhone 11. The smartphones recently received a price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series and interested buyers can further reduce the prices of the smartphones with additional bank discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. WIth bank offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage under Rs 35,000. As per the teaser images, the Apple iPhone 13 will be priced around Rs 49,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022.

For this year’s sale, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering Rs 17,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine all the offers available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, you can get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 35,000. No cost EMI and screen damage protection is also available during the Big Billion days sale.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.