Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1), Apple iPhone 11 and other phones at discount

Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will begin this Friday (September 23) and the ecommerce platform will be offering massive discounts on ‘most-selling’ smartphones including Apple iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G and others. If you are planning to buy electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and others, this may be the right time to get it. Big Billion Day 2022 will not only give discounts on gadgets, but you can also avail offers on products like clothing, footwear, furniture, beauty, toys, and various others.

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, buyers will be able to get a huge discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others. Customers will also be able to avail great discounts on Apple AirPods, iPad, smartwatch, laptops and other gadgets.

Nothing Phone (1)

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is about to commence soon and during the annual sale, the ecommerce platform will offer attractive deals and discounts on products across the various categories and that includes Nothing Phone (1) as well. Although Flipkart has not revealed the exact deals and prices that buyers will get during the festive sale, it has revealed that Nothing Phone (1) will be available at a starting price of Rs 28,999 with bank discounts. Apart from this, Nothing Phone (1) buyers can get up to Rs 17,000 discount in exchange of your old smartphone bringing the value of the smartphone down to Rs 11,999.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 will be available under Rs 50,000 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. Buyers can further slash the prices of premium Apple iPhone models as Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering Rs 17,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine all the offers available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, you can get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 35,000.

Apple iPhone 11

Just like the Apple iPhone 13, Flipkart is also offering a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11. The discount can be combined with a Rs 17,000 exchange offer to bring the value of the smartphone under Rs 25,000.