Discover the latest mid range smartphone of 2024 under Rs 30000 on Amazon – power and style within reach

Unveil the ultimate blend of power and style with the latest midrange smartphone of 2024, available on Amazon for under Rs 30000. Packed with cutting-edge features and a sleek design, this smartphone is set to revolutionise your digital experience.

The priorities of daily life using the products list include smartphones on the top. Gone are those times when we had to rely on heavy computers for our tasks, today is the day of handy technology and that one is the smartphones. Every other guy today holds a smartphone, but without a good set of specifications it seems worthless sometimes. With a good specification smartphone one can perform day-to-day task with ease, without having the issues of lagging, insufficient storage, bad camera. 1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CCMVQZM3/?tag=dnaindia-21 Display - 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor - Octa Core (2.4GHz Quad A78 + 2GHz Quad A55 CPUs) Exynos 1380 processor with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU

RAM And Storage - 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android Version - Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1

Sim - Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Rear Camera - 108 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, LED flash

Front Camera - 32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor - Side-mounted

Dimensions - ‎164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4‎mm; Weight: 199g

Ports - USB Type-C audio, Bottom-ported speakers

Connectivity - 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE,, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0,

Battery - 6000mAh (typical) battery with support for 25W fast charging 2. iQOO Z9 5G https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B07WGPBNTC/?tag=dnaindia-21 Performance - Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 built on flagship grade TSMC 2nd Gen 4nm process with a clock speed of 2.8GHz

Camera - Experience Impressive camera shots with 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, 4K video recording with OIS, Super Night Mode, 2x Portrait Zoom, 50 MP UHD Mode

Display - 16.9cm(6.67") 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 1800 nits local peak brightness, Certified by SGS Eye Care Display, DT Star2-Plus Glass protection, HDR playback supported

Battery - 5000mAh long-lasting battery with 44W FlashCharge

Features - 7.83mm Slim Design, Dual Stereo Speakers, IP54 Rated, Extended RAM up to 8GB, FunTouch OS 14 Powered by Android 14 3.Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0C9QPJY5R/?tag=dnaindia-21 Camera - 50 MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890 (OIS supported), 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 (FOV: 112 degree) and 2MP Macro lens; 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera

Camera Features - Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, HDR, Nightscape, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Text-scanner, Retouching, Filters, Google Lens, Extra HD, Pro Mode

Display - 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+, Resolution: 2412 x 1080 pixels; HDR 10+, sRGB, 10-bit Colour Depth, 93.4% Screen to body ratio

Operating System - OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.1

RAM And Storage -8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G Mobile Platform 4. POCO X6 Pro 5G https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CSDT6NDQ/?tag=dnaindia-21 DIsplay - 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED Display with Dolby Vision, 68 billion+ colours, 1800 Nits Peak Brightness , In-Display Fingerprint, Screen to body ratio: 94.27%, Contrast: 5,000,000:1 , 68 billion+ colours ,

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity D8300 Ultra, Process technology:4nm, Max clock speed: 3.35GHz, Up to 16GB RAM Including 8GB Virtual RAM, LPDDR5X+UFS4.0

Rear camera - 64 MP OIS Triple Rear camera with 2X In-Sensor zoom

Battery - 5000 mAh and 67W charger in-box

Android version - Android 14, Hyper OS 5. Redmi Note 13 Pro https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CRQG58T8/?tag=dnaindia-21 Display - 6.67 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED 1.5K Display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus; Resolution: 2712 x 1220 Pixels; Dolby Vision, 68.7billion colours, 1800 nits Peak Brightness

Processor - Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform - Octa-core Processor (Based on 4nm Architecture) ; Up to 2.4 GHz;

Camera - 200MP Main Camera with Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor (OIS + EIS supported), 8MP Ultrawide and 2MP Macro | 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera; 7P lens

Battery & Charging - 67W TurboCharge Fast-charging with 5100 mAh large battery | 67W Adapter In-box and Type-C Connectivity

Memory, Storage & SIM - 8GB RAM | 128GB Storage | Dual SIM (nano+nano)

