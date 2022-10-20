Dhanteras, Diwali offer on Samsung Galaxy phone: Get watch worth Rs 32,000 for throwaway price

Samsung has created a fantastic combo offer for Indian users that will make Diwali a blast. With this offer, you can receive the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatch, which normally costs Rs 31,999, for just Rs 2,999 when you buy the phone. This fantastic offer is for people purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (8GB+128GB) smartphone. On the corporate website, this Samsung flip phone is listed for Rs 89,999.

If you purchase the phone with an HDFC Bank card, you will receive an immediate rebate of Rs 7,000. In addition, the business is offering a further discount of up to Rs 2,000 when purchasing this phone through the Samsung Shop app. You may purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for Rs 80,999 with either of these offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Features and Specifications

The company is including a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display in the phone. The refresh rate of this monitor is 120 Hz. The business also provides Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for display protection. In addition to this, the phone includes a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED outside display. This monitor is located close to the rear panel's camera arrangement.

The phone has two rear cameras for taking pictures. These include a 12-megapixel primary camera as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. You will also get a 10 megapixel front camera in it for selfies. The phone has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB and 8GB RAM.