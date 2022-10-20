Dhanteras 2022: Top seven 5G smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 this festival

The festival of Dhanteras is approaching. The day when many Indians think it appropriate to spend freely on new possessions because of the good fortune it brings. Here are some options to consider if you're shopping for a smartphone for yourself or a loved one this Dhanteras. Read on to learn about some great smartphones that you can get for less than Rs 20,000 on this Dhanteras. These smartphones, from OnePlus to Vivo, each offer their own set of features and specifications.

POCO X4 Pro 5G

The POCO X4 Pro 5G smartphone is available on Flipkart for Rs 16,999. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded to a total of 1TB. It boasts a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera, 8MP secondary camera, and 2MP depth camera, and a 6.67-inch full DH+Super AMOLED display. The battery is valued as 5000 mAh.

Realme 9i 5G

The internal storage on the Realme 9i 5G is 64GB and is extendable up to 1TB, while the device has 4GB of RAM. Features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple back camera, and an 8MP front shooter. It runs on a lithium Ion battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. Also, a mediatek 810 5G processor and a compact size. The smartphone is available for a discounted price of Rs 12,999 on Flipkart.

Motorola G71 5G

The Motorola G71 5G has a 6.4-inch, full HD+ AMOLED display screen, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a 50MP, 8MP, and 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing camera. This mobile device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU and a lithium-ion Polymer battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. Flipkart is now selling the smartphone at a discount of Rs 16,999 and is available in Artic Blue, Neptune Green, and Sterling Blue.

Redmi Note 11 PRO Plus 5G

The new Redmi model marks the company's first entry into a higher-priced segment than the one it has traditionally occupied. With applicable coupons and discounts, the price of a basic model Redmi Note 11 PRO Plus on Flipkart is now set at Rs 19,953. There includes a 6.67-inch screen, 108-megapixel back camera, 5000 mAh battery, and 12-month guarantee. It's offered in a stealthy black and a dazzling blue.

Vivo T1 5G

The Vivo T1 cost Rs 15,990 and include 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As much as 1 terabyte of additional space may be added. The smartphone has a 16.1-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 2-megapixel back camera. It has a 5.0 GHz snapdragon 695 CPU and a lithium battery with 5000 mAh capacity. There's a 6-month warranty on the accessories and a 1-year warranty on the phone. The item comes in four distinct hues: Rainbow Fantasy, Starry Sky, Midnight Galaxy, and Ice Dawn.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the company's first venture into the budget market, despite its well-established reputation for premium build quality and market dominance. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost roughly Rs 19,999, but after applying discounts and special deals, the price will drop to around Rs 17,550. There is a 64-megapixel camera on the back and a 12-megapixel camera up front. It has a large battery capacity (5000 mAh) and charges quickly. There are two colour options available for the gadget: Black Dusk and Blue Tide.

Samsung M33 5G

Samsung has established a solid track record and enjoys widespread public acclaim. If you want a smartphone but don't want to spend more than Rs 20,000, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a reasonable choice. Flipkart sells it for Rs 17,999, however there are a number of discounts and deals that bring the price down to Rs 14,999. This smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen and 8GB of RAM in addition to 128GB of storage space. The device comes with a 12 month guarantee, 6000 mAh battery, and 50 MP back camera. It is offered in the colours Deep Ocean, Mystique Green, and Emarld Brown.