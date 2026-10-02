CJP jail-bharo protest: Mumbai Police beef up security at Shivaji Park, deploy anti-riot squad, QRT, dog squad | Video

Heavy security has been deployed at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park ahead of the CJP’s planned protest, with police saying the gathering has not been permitted.

Security arrangements have been increased at Shivaji Park in Mumbai ahead of the CJP’s planned jail-filling protest today. Police said the proposed gathering is being held without permission and have taken measures to prevent unauthorised entry into the ground.

The main entrance has been shut, while nearly a dozen barricades have been put up around the premises. The area surrounding the ground has also been cordoned off as police keep a close watch on developments.

Authorities are also monitoring social media posts linked to the proposed protest to track information about the gathering and possible mobilisation.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Ahead of the CJP protest, heavy security has been deployed at Shivaji Park pic.twitter.com/kMU30TJ40n — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2026

Senior officers inspect Shivaji Park

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On CJP protest, A local says, "We are not protesting. We are residents of Shivaji Park, and we are just taking a round of the area. There is such a large crowd here and so many police personnel, and a stage has been set up there..." pic.twitter.com/usn2vsyqpy — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2026

Several senior police officers visited the location on Thursday evening to assess the security situation. They inspected the main gate, nearby roads and other areas considered sensitive.

Officials said they are prepared to deal with a large crowd and will bring in additional personnel if the situation requires it.

QRT, anti-riot squad and dog squad on alert

As part of the security plan, the anti-riot squad, Quick Response Team (QRT) and dog squad have been kept ready.

Police will also deploy personnel in plain clothes at important locations to monitor the activities of protesters and keep track of the situation around the ground.

Officials said security arrangements could be increased further depending on the number of people who turn up and the situation at the protest site.