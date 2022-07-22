CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED: How to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 on your smartphone

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 have been declared. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of Class 10 Board Term 2 Exam that were completed successfully from April to June 2022. (July 22, 2022). All the students that appeared for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams can check the results by logging into these official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check their scores through the SMS service and IVRS. Students can send an SMS with text cbse10 (space) roll number (space) to 7738299899. Students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The results will also be available to check on DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS.

According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CBSE results will be released on time. The Minister said," There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse10/cbse12 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

Students can download the CBSE 10th mark sheet, passing certificate:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.gov.in

IVRS system

SMS service

Digilocker app -- digilocker.gov.in

Pariksha Sangam -- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link

- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

- Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference