Asus Rog Phone 6, Asus Rog Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones launched in India

Asus has expanded its range of gaming smartphones in India with the launch of Asus Rog Phone 6 series. The new gaming smartphone series from Asus comprises two devices - Asus Rog Phone 6 and Asus Rog Phone 6 Pro. The new Asus Rog Phone 6 series succeeds the Asus Rog Phone 5 that was launched in the country last year. Both the smartphones feature an AMOLED display and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Asus Rog Phone 6 series smartphones.

Asus Rog Phone 6 series: Price and availability

The new gaming smartphones from Asus will go on sale in India this month. The Asus Rog Phone 6 is offered in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage, priced at Rs 71,999. On the other hand, the Asus Rog Phone 6 Pro will also be available in a single variant with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage, and it is priced at Rs 89,999.

Asus Rog Phone 6 series specifications

Both Asus Rog Phone 6 and Asus Rog Phone 6 Pro feature 6.78-inch E5 Samsung AMOLED display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The display comes with 1200 nits of peak brightness and support for HDR10+ playback. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.

Under the hood, the new smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The SoC in the Asus Rog Phone 6 is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and the Snapdragon chipset on Asus Rog Phone 6 Pro is mated with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage. The devices also get a new GameCool 6 cooling system to reduce CPU temperature during heavy gaming.

When it comes to camera, the Asus Rog Phone 6 series comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony sensor, 13MP ultra wide sensor and macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the devices get a 13MP camera at the front.

The devices run on Android 12 out of the box and are backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.