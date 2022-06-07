Apple WWDC 2022: How iOS 16's Safety Check feature aims to help victims of abuse

Photo: Apple

The new Safety Check function for iOS 16 was revealed by Apple on Monday and is targeted at helping those who are in violent situations. With this function, iPhone users may check and re-set who has access to their personal information including passwords, messages, and other applications on the device.

The feature was unveiled during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). In abusive relationships, phones may become stalker devices, with features that might be handy in certain situations providing abusers with damaging information. Safety Check is a remedy. One of the most perilous times for victims of domestic violence is when they attempt to flee their abusers.

The new safety functionSafety Check feature restores your privacy settings on applications and prevents access to your communications, preventing iMessage and FaceTime sessions from being accessed from other devices. Resetting your Apple ID password, which would remove anybody else's access to your iCloud account and any sensitive data stored there, is also recommended. There's even a place to keep track of important phone numbers.

Working with domestic abuse prevention groups such as National Center for Victims of Crime and National Network to End Domestic Violence helped Apple create this function.

Safety Check removes access that you've allowed to a partner or family member that you didn't want to grant. Disabling any tracking software installed by an abusive spouse would be made possible by resetting the Apple ID password. If the abuser has the victim's iCloud password, the programme may be used to track the victim's position, intercept communications, and even do online searches.

In the past, Apple has been chastised for the negative effect their products may have on victims of domestic violence. Advocates say the company's AirTag product, for example, is a tiny, easy-to-hide location monitoring gadget. Android users may now identify nearby AirTags (before only iPhone users could do this), and Apple has warned users that it is unlawful to follow individuals and that if law enforcement asks, Apple would hand over their personal information relating to a particular AirTag.

People who could be targeted by an undesirable gadget will benefit from new warning noises being emitted by devices that have been modified by Apple.