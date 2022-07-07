Apple to roll out ‘Lockdown Mode’ for iPhones, iPads and Macs, here’s why it is necessary

Apple to roll out ‘Lockdown mode’ for iPhones, iPads and Macs soon, here’s why

Apple has revealed that it is planning to roll out a new feature called "Lockdown Mode" for iPhones, iPads and Macs. WIth the new feature, the tech giant aims to add a security layer for people who are more prone to hacking attacks including human rights advocates, political dissidents and others. As of now Apple has not revealed any specific date for the release of the new feature, however it has stated that the feature may arrive this fall.

The move from the Cupertino based tech firm comes after flaws in its software were exploited by at least two Israel firms to remotely break into Apple iPhones of targets without them knowing. Apple has even sued NSO Group, the maker of ‘Pegasus’ software after the hacking incidents and the company has even been placed on trade blacklist by U.S. officials.

"Lockdown Mode" will come to Apple's iPhones, iPads and Macs this fall and turning it on will block most attachments sent to the iPhone's Messages app. Security researchers believe NSO Group exploited a flaw in how Apple handled message attachments. The new mode will also block wired connections to iPhones when they are locked. Israeli firm Cellebrite has used such manual connections to access iPhones.

Apple representatives said that they believe sophisticated attacks the new feature is designed to fight - called "zero click" hacking techniques - are still relatively rare and that most users will not need to activate the new mode.

Spyware companies have argued they sell high-powered technology to help governments thwart national security threats. But human rights groups and journalists have repeatedly documented the use of spyware to attack civil society, undermine political opposition, and interfere with elections.

To help harden the new feature, Apple said it will pay up to $2 million for each flaw that security researchers can find in the new mode, which Apple representatives said was the highest such "bug bounty" offered in the industry.

Apple also said it is making a $10 million grant, plus any possible proceeds from its lawsuit against NSO Group, to groups that find, expose and work to prevent targeted hacking. Apple said the grant will go to the Dignity and Justice Fund established by the Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States.

