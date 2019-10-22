Apple starts selling 'Assembled in India' iPhone XR model

Apple has started selling India assembled iPhone XR models in the country. The smartphone is being assembled in Foxconn's India factory.

iPhone XR boxes have been seen with the 'Assembled in India' tag.

The technology giant has started assembling iPhone XR model in India amid the US-China trade war.

iPhone XR 64-GB model is currently priced at Rs. 49,900 after the company recently slashed prices.

Earlier on September 11, Apple at its annual event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city launched new devices including the iPhone 11 smartphone, the next-gen Apple Watch, 7th gen iPad with an attractive design and noteworthy features.

Introducing the new triple-camera system on iPhone 11 Pro. Pre-order on 9.13. Expand for more. pic.twitter.com/cPH86lZvcC — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2019

The technology giant had announced its advanced next-generation models — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max.

Apple announced Watch Series 5 that will have an always-on display, an-18-hour battery life and international emergency calling in over 150 countries.

Apple also unveiled 7th generation, 10.2 inches iPad at the Steve Jobs Theatre. The 7th generation iPad comes with 10.2-inch retina display, 3.5 million pixels and 3.7 times wider viewing angle and a new TV streaming service, which will showcase original shows at a monthly price of $4.99 (Rs 99/month approx in India expected).