Apple's 'most-selling' iPhone of 2022 available with massive discount on Flipkart, check details here

Apple iPhone 13 was reportedly the ‘most-selling’ smartphone in India in quarterly shipment rankings. As per a report by Counterpoint Research, Apple iPhone 13 helped the tech giant to become a leading the premium smartphone segment in India with around 40% market share, followed by Samsung and OnePlus. Apple iPhone 13 was the vanilla model in the iPhone 13 series that also comprises iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 13 received a tremendous response after receiving a massive price cut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in the festive season. Although the smartphone is a former flagship, it is still a good buy when you look at the features at the price it is offered at.

During the festive season, Apple iPhone 13 was available with a great discount on numerous ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Although the festive deals are now over, you can get Apple iPhone 13 with a massive discount. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 65,999 for the base model with 128GB storage capacity on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 13 series was launched in India in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 48,499. Flipkart is also offering 5% off on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.



Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.