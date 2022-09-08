Search icon
Apple’s big price cut on iPhone 13 after iPhone 14 launch, here’s how much it costs now

Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 12:50 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13

Apple has reduced the price of Apple iPhone 13 on its official website after the launch of Apple iPhone 14. As Apple has kept the prices of the new Apple iPhone 14 same as its predecessor, the tech giant has slashed the prices of iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000. The Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store. To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

In addition to this, buyers are eligible to get 5% instant cashback up to Rs 6,000 with qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards on orders over Rs 54,900. Plus 6 months no cost EMI with qualifying credit cards from most leading banks.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The new Apple iPhone 14 comes with almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 13 models. However the company has brought major changes with the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series.

