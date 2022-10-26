Apple rumoured to kill affordable base iPhone model next year

Image used for representative purpose only.

Apple will reportedly kill the 6.1-inch base iPhone model with the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series in 2023. As per a report by Gizmochina, Apple will likely launch an ‘Ultra’ iPhone model next year with some exclusive features. The report also suggests that with the arrival of the new top of the line model, the tech giant may discontinue the most affordable vanilla variant. The rumour instantly sparked a backlash among the tech enthusiast, who took to Twitter to voice out their disapproval of the iPhone 15 Ultra model which is expected to be more expensive than the Pro Max model.

Also Read: Apple executive ‘confirms’ iPhone’s move to USB-C charging, Apple iPhone 15 likely to be first



Some stated that the iPhone Pro Max models are already too large. At the moment, the base model is the only true compact flagship phone from the brand, which some people prefer. As per the report, there is also a chance that Apple will launch the iPhone 15 Ultra with some exclusive Ultra features, which has also raised concerns with its customers that do not wish to have another Pro Max model in the market, despite rumours of the Ultra being the replacement for the top end Pro Max series.

A recent rumour regarding the iPhone 15 Ultra suggested that it will feature a premium titanium build. Recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that "Ultra" will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life that lasts three to four hours longer. The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200 (up from $1,100).

(with inputs from IANS)