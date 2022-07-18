Apple rolls out new iOS update for iPhone users, check details

Apple iPhone update

Apple has started to roll out the second release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers and public beta testers. This means that the tech giant may soon roll out the updates for public users soon. Apple has released the second release candidate versions of the operating systems three days after seeding the first RCs. For those who are unaware, the release candidate version or RC version is the final build of an Apple update in the beta stages. Apple introduced the term release candidate with iOS 14.2. Before that, the company used the term Golden Master or GM for the final beta builds.

The release candidate versions of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 are available for developers and public beta testers as over-the-air (OTA) updates in the Settings app. Users who are enrolled in the beta program can see if they have received the update by heading into Settings > General > Software Update. If you have received the update you can install it in your device from the same page. As per Apple's release notes for the update, iOS 15.6 comes with new options for live sports games and addresses issues with device storage Settings, Safari, and more.

Apple revealed the iOS 16 operating system for Apple iPhone users at WWDC 2022 and after releasing the beta version for the developers, the tech giant recently also started to roll out the iOS 16 beta version for public users. This means that eligible Apple iPhone users can now get their hand on the new operating system. The new operating system for Apple iPhones comes with tons of new features and security updates. One of the key iOS 16 features that caught everybody’s attention is the redesigned lock screen. With iOS 16, Apple iPhone users can customise the lock screen with fonts, widgets, dynamic wallpaper and more.