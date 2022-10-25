Apple rolls out iOS 16.1 with a range of new features, here's how you can install it

Apple iOS 16

Apple has started to roll out an iOS 16.1 update for eligible iPhone users on Diwali. The iOS 16.1 is the first major update of the iOS 16 and it comes with several new features that the company promised when the operating system was first showcased by the company at WWDC 2022. The iOS 16.1 made its public debut along with the much awaited iPadOS 16 for Apple iPads. Few of the key features that come with Apple iOS 16.1 includes the battery percentage in the status bar, new user interface for screenshot, dedicated home screen customisation and others.

Apple added a new feature in iOS 16 that allows iPhone users to see the battery percentage, however the feature was only limited to select iPhone models till now. With the new iOS 16.1 Apple iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini have also got the new battery percentage indicator.

Apple iPhone users will now also be able to see an option to pick from Lock Screen or the Home Screen after tapping the "Customize" interface on the Lock Screen. The option makes it easier to customize the look of the iPhone from one spot. As revealed by Apple, the iOS 16.1 update also introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it easy to keep your family photos up to date. This release also adds support for third party apps in Live Activities, support for Apple Fitness+ on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone. The new iOS update also allows you to securely share keys stored in the Wallet app for hotel rooms, and more via messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp.

How to install iOS 16.1 in Apple iPhone

iOS 16.1 can be installed in all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later. This means the iOS 16.1 is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 or later. The new iOS 16.1 will be available as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones. To know how to download and install iOS 16.1 on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone. From the menu, tap on General. At the top of the page, tap Software Update. Once iOS 16.1 is available, you will be able to see it in the next page. If it is available, tap on the install option on that page only.

Once you tap the install button, iOS 16.1 will download and install on your Apple iPhone. Before downloading make sure you have backed up your data and your iPhone has adequate battery left.