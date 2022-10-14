Apple reportedly records lower than expected sales of THIS iPhone 14 model

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Plus recently went on sale and a latest report suggests that the smartphone is garnering unexpectedly low sales. As per a report by DigiTimes, Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus are recording comparatively low sales due to ‘enthusiastic’ response to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Sources have revealed DigiTimes that despite differences in sales performance between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models this year. The report also reveals that Apple iPhone 14 shipments are likely to stay the same as the iPhone 13 in the 2nd half of 2021. The report further suggests that if the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sales remain like this, then Apple may cut parts orders to make the devices in the second half of October.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Price and availability

Apple iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs 89,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The other variants of the smartphone with 256GB and 512GB of storage are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900 respectively. The iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus specifications

Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge. It supports a new crash detection feature as well.