Apple reportedly ditching plan to boost iPhone 14 production, THIS may be the reason

Apple

Apple is reportedly planning to cut down on iPhone 14 production due to low demand. As per a latest report by Bloomberg, the Cupertino based tech giant is ditching its plan to boost production of the new iPhone models as the device failed to meet the demand anticipated by the company. The report mentions that the company has asked its suppliers to pull back from the planned production of iPhone 14, instead the company is now aiming to make the same amount of iPhone that it made last year (90 million).

The report also mentions that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models have seen better response than the standard versions in the lineup. Bloomberg suggests that at least one supplier is now shifting its production capacity from the standard iPhone 14 models to the premium ones.

Why Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may be facing better demand than standard Apple iPhone 14

Launched at the Far Out event on September 7, the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus are quite similar to last year’s standard Apple iPhone 13 models. There is no noticeable change among the two-generation of the iPhone models. Following the launch of the new Apple iPhone 14, there has been a rush among Apple fans to buy the Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price. As both the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 are almost identical, it appears that buying the iPhone 13 at way lesser price is a better deal.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max are receiving a comparatively better sale than the standard Apple iPhone 14 models due to the new Dynamic Island, 48MP camera and A16 Bionic chip. The features of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models make the devices a relatively new package when compared to the standard models.