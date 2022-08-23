Apple reportedly betting big on iPhone 14 Pro Max, here’s why

Apple iPhone

Apple expects the top of the line iPhone 14 Pro Max to be in high-demand in the coming months. For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 14 series is rumoured to comprise iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to known display analyst Ross Young, the suppliers are betting big on the Pro Max model and are creating more panels for the Pro models. He also claims that the production of panels for the Apple iPhone 14 Max, which features a new size, is lacking behind. He believes that panel shipments will "make up a lot of ground in September.”

According to Young’s tweet for Super Followers, the flagship Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has the highest share of panel production with 28% shipments followed by iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ with 26% share each. The Apple iPhone 14 Max panel production is trailing begin at just 19% share.

Apple may be focusing more on Apple iPhone 14 Pro models as the devices will be comparatively new than the other models in the lineup. If reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will look similar to the Apple iPhone 13 and will be even powered by the same chipset. On the other hand, Apple will reportedly ditch the notch for ‘pill shaped + punch hole’ cutout in the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models.

The Pro models in the Apple iPhone 14 range are also expected to be powered by a new chipset. As per the rumours, Apple may host a special event on September 7 to launch the new iPhone 14 series along with AirPods Pro 2.