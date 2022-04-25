Apple may launch iPhone 14 Pro in THIS surprising shape

File photo

With some major advancements, Apple is preparing for its next-generation iPhones. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro models will include a small but pleasing form modification.

According to iPhone 14 leaks, iPhone 14 Pro models will have a subtle shape change. The tech giant plans to make the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max "far more curved" than current iPhone 13 Pro models, according to render artist Ian Zelbo.

Moreover, the shape change is a fix for an existing iPhone problem that is subtle but, once spotted, something you cannot unsee.

"The design of the iPhone 13 Pro has a peculiarity," Zelbo reveals. "The phone's corners do not have the same radius as the camera bump (obviously, an odd decision for a company like Apple, who is known for their cohesiveness)... Apple has dramatically softened the sides of the iPhone 14 Pro, finally resolving the strange appearance of the iPhone 13 Pro."

"In addition to being more rounded, the screen's corners are also significantly more curved," Zelbo pointed out.

Why did Apple make this decision?

Due to Apple’s supersized new iPhone 14 Pro camera bump. If Apple kept the same radius as the iPhone 13 Pro, it would result in a pretty uneven looking handset, Zelbo said.

After reviewing leaked iPhone 14 Pro schematics, Zelbo pointed out that similarly leaked iPhone 14 schematics suggest that the non-Pro versions will not undergo the same design modification because they're continuing with last year's camera technology, just as they are with an older chipset.

The next-gen Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to be launched around September-October this year.