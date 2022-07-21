Apple iPhone users get iOS 15.6 update with new features, here’s how you can install it

Apple iPhone users get iOS 15.6 update

Apple has started to roll out a new iOS update for iPhone users. The tech giant has released the iOS 15.6 update for Apple iPhone, a few days after rolling out the second release candidate version of the update. The update is now available for all eligible iPhone users. The iOS build comes with a few new features and improvements. The update includes an option to restart, pause, rewind, and fast-forward a live sports game that's in progress, plus it addresses an issue that could cause the Settings app to continue to display that device storage is full even when it's not.

As per Apple, some of the features in the update may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To know how to install the new iOS update on your Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps.

How to install iOS 15.6 on Apple iPhone

Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone. From the menu, tap General. Tap Software Update. You will be able to see the new update on the next page, tap download and install.

Apple is currently gearing up to roll out an iOS 16 public update for Apple iPhone users. The company unveiled the new operating system for Apple iPhone users at WWDC 2022. The new operating system for Apple iPhones comes with tons of new features and security updates. One of the key iOS 16 features that caught everybody’s attention is the redesigned lock screen. With iOS 16, Apple iPhone users can customise the lock screen with fonts, widgets, dynamic wallpaper and more.