Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Apple iPhone SE gets massive discount on Flipkart, here’s how you can get the iPhone in less than Rs 13,000

The Apple iPhone SE available on Flipkart features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

Apple iPhone SE gets massive discount on Flipkart, here’s how you can get the iPhone in less than Rs 13,000
Apple iPhone SE

Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 series next month and ahead of the September event, the Apple iPhone SE is available with a massive discount on Flipkart. If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone SE, then this may be the right time for you as the e-commerce platform is offering almost Rs 10,000 discount on the smartphone. The Apple iPhone SE base model with 64GB storage is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. The other two variants of the smartphone with 128GB and 256GB storage are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively.

In addition to the Rs 9,901 off, buyers can get up to Rs 17,000 off in exchange for their old smartphone, bringing the value of Apple iPhone SE down to Rs 12,999. This also makes the most affordable Apple iPhone model that is currently available in the market. Buyers are also eligible to get 10% off on SBI credit card, up to Rs 750 and 10% off on SBI credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1500.

The Apple iPhone SE available on Flipkart features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. It is powered by a A13 Bionic chip with 3rd-gen neural engine processor. The device features a 12MP camera at the rear and a 7MP camera at the front. The iPhone SE supports fast charging and wireless charging as well. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid 4th wave: India records 9531 fresh cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.