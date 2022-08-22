Apple iPhone SE gets massive discount on Flipkart, here’s how you can get the iPhone in less than Rs 13,000

Apple iPhone SE

Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 series next month and ahead of the September event, the Apple iPhone SE is available with a massive discount on Flipkart. If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone SE, then this may be the right time for you as the e-commerce platform is offering almost Rs 10,000 discount on the smartphone. The Apple iPhone SE base model with 64GB storage is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. The other two variants of the smartphone with 128GB and 256GB storage are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively.

In addition to the Rs 9,901 off, buyers can get up to Rs 17,000 off in exchange for their old smartphone, bringing the value of Apple iPhone SE down to Rs 12,999. This also makes the most affordable Apple iPhone model that is currently available in the market. Buyers are also eligible to get 10% off on SBI credit card, up to Rs 750 and 10% off on SBI credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1500.

The Apple iPhone SE available on Flipkart features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. It is powered by a A13 Bionic chip with 3rd-gen neural engine processor. The device features a 12MP camera at the rear and a 7MP camera at the front. The iPhone SE supports fast charging and wireless charging as well.