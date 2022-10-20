Apple iPhone SE 4 design leaked, expected to launch in 2023

Image Source: Jon Prosser/YouTube

Apple is rumoured to unveil a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023. The device's details have been slowly leaking out through the rumour mill. It has been speculated that the next fourth-generation iPhone SE would have a 6.1-inch screen, far larger than the 4.7-inch screens seen on its predecessors. Freshly revealed renderings of the iPhone SE 4 show a refreshed look, suggesting that this may be the case.

YouTube channel FRONT PAGE TECH is where Jon Prosser, a leaker, shared the data (fpt.). He claims in the video that the iPhone SE 4's updated design and features make it seem very similar to the iPhone XR which was released in 2018. According to the video, there will be three colour possibilities for the iPhone SE 4: Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red.

Prosser does not provide any details regarding the iPhone SE 4's hardware or specs, but he does suggest that Apple may have repurposed components from prior models to keep the price down. The first iPhone SE was based on the design of the iPhone 5S, released in 2013, while the designs of the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3 were based on the design of the iPhone 8, released in 2017.

Also, there have been rumours and leaks about the iPhone SE 4's screen. The next iteration of the iPhone SE, according to analyst Ross Young, will have a 6.1-inch screen with a notch cutout on the top.

Earlier, MacRumors reported, "Prosser's latest claim lines up with a recent forecast from display analyst Ross Young, who said that the next-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch display with a "notch" cutout at the top of the display. Back in 2019, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first said that Apple was working on an iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch LCD display."

Yet, it's important to remember that neither the release date nor the iPhone SE 4's actual specs and features have been officially announced. Details have been leaked, rumoured, and reported, so take them with a grain of salt.