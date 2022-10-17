Apple iPhone SE 3 price increased in India, here's how much it costs now

Apple iPhone SE 3

As ecommerce platforms are offering Apple iPhone models with massive discounts in Diwali sale, Apple has officially increased the prices of iPhone SE 3 in India. For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone SE 3 is currently the most affordable iPhone available on Apple Store. Launched earlier this year, the iPhone SE that Apple is selling is the third-generation model and it is also one of the last smartphones from the company to sport Touch ID. Here’s how much the Apple iPhone SE 3 costs now:

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in India

Apple iPhone SE 3 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 43,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage. After receiving the price hike, Apple iPhone SE 3 price in India now starts at Rs 49,900. The other two variants of the smartphone with 128GB storage and 256GB storage are now priced at Rs 54,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. It is worth noting that the price of Apple iPhone SE 256GB variant and Apple iPhone 12 128GB variant is exactly the same.

Apple iPhone SE 3 specifications

Apple iPhone SE 3 features the same design as the previous generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 8. The specs of the smartphone are also almost identical but it gets support for 5G network. The 3rd-gen Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and it is powered by a A15 Bionic chip that is also powered by the Apple iPhone 13. At the rear, it gets a 12MP camera rear and it features a 7MP selfie camera. It gets IP67 water and dust resistance. It is also one of the last iPhones to feature Touch ID.

Apple recently also slashed the prices of standard Apple iPhone 13 models after launching the Apple iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7.