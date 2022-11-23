Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Apple iPhone plant rocked by violent protests, workers clash with security personnels

Tensions have been building up at the Zhengzhou plant since the beginning of the lockdown in October.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

Apple iPhone plant rocked by violent protests, workers clash with security personnels
Foxconn is one of the biggest supplier of Cupertino based tech giant. (Image: Reuters)

Violent protests have rocked Apple’s major iPhone manufacturing plant. As per a report by Bloomberg, scores of Apple workers clashed with security personnels at at the Foxconn Technology Group plant in China. In numerous videos circulating on the internet, the Apple plant workers can be seen jostling with guards that are vastly outnumbered.

The report suggests that clashes at the plant emerged due to tensions following the tough restrictions that were put in place to curb the Covid outbreak. In a video, several Apple workers can be seen surrounding and rocking an occupied police car. The key reason behind the violent protests is said to be unpaid wages and fears of spreading infection.

 

 

As per the report, several workers were injured in the protests before anti-riot police arrived at the scene to restore order. As of now, Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has not issued an official statement about the incident yet.

Tensions have been building up at the Zhengzhou plant since the beginning of the lockdown in October. Huge workforce of more than 200,000 people in the “iPhone City" have been plunged into isolation.

The protests at the Foxconn facility is not the only case of resistance that the Chinese government is facing at the moment. Earlier this year, scores of workers at Quanta Computer also clashed with security personnels after they were barred from contact with the outside world for months.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.