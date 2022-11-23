Apple iPhone plant rocked by violent protests, workers clash with security personnels

Foxconn is one of the biggest supplier of Cupertino based tech giant. (Image: Reuters)

Violent protests have rocked Apple’s major iPhone manufacturing plant. As per a report by Bloomberg, scores of Apple workers clashed with security personnels at at the Foxconn Technology Group plant in China. In numerous videos circulating on the internet, the Apple plant workers can be seen jostling with guards that are vastly outnumbered.

The report suggests that clashes at the plant emerged due to tensions following the tough restrictions that were put in place to curb the Covid outbreak. In a video, several Apple workers can be seen surrounding and rocking an occupied police car. The key reason behind the violent protests is said to be unpaid wages and fears of spreading infection.

#Foxconn's #ICantBreathe in communist #china's Zhengzhou, after a night of Foxconn riot clashing with CCP police firing tear gas grenades, the resistance continued next morning. Riot police ganged up on Foxconn rioter, kicking & stomping on his head to cause grave injury. pic.twitter.com/1k7RkBziAg — Northrop Gundam ∀ (@GundamNorthrop) November 23, 2022

As per the report, several workers were injured in the protests before anti-riot police arrived at the scene to restore order. As of now, Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has not issued an official statement about the incident yet.

Tensions have been building up at the Zhengzhou plant since the beginning of the lockdown in October. Huge workforce of more than 200,000 people in the “iPhone City" have been plunged into isolation.

The protests at the Foxconn facility is not the only case of resistance that the Chinese government is facing at the moment. Earlier this year, scores of workers at Quanta Computer also clashed with security personnels after they were barred from contact with the outside world for months.