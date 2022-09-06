Apple iPhone, OnePlus 10R and other phones with up to 40% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Deals, offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 teasers are live on the website and the ecommerce platform will soon reveal the dates of its biggest annual sale. The month-long sale rivals the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and this year the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022will likely begin on September 23. Although the etailer has not revealed the exact dates of the sale, it has revealed few deals and discounts that customers can avail during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Offers and discount

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, buyers will be able to get up to 40% discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others. Customers will also be able to avail up to 75% discount on Apple AirPods, iPad, smartwatch, laptops and other gadgets. Up to 75% discount on home appliances and up to 65% off on daily essentials will also be available.

Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI Bank) for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. This means that buyers using SBI Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the month-long sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500.

Amazon will also offer exchange deals and no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards. Just like previous years, the Great Indian Festival Sale will likely kick off 24 early for Prime subscribers.