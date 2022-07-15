Apple iPhone guide: How to install new iOS 16 on your iPhone in 10 easy steps

Wonder how you can install the new iOS 16 operating system on your Apple iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide to help you out.

Apple revealed the iOS 16 operating system for Apple iPhone users at WWDC 2022 and after releasing the beta version for the developers, the tech giant has now started to roll out the iOS 16 beta version for public users. This means that eligible Apple iPhone users can now get their hand on the new operating system. The new operating system for Apple iPhones comes with tons of new features and security updates. One of the key iOS 16 features that caught everybody’s attention is the redesigned lock screen. With iOS 16, Apple iPhone users can customise the lock screen with fonts, widgets, dynamic wallpaper and more.

With iOS 16, Apple iPhone users can also bypass the need of entering the CAPTCHA codes in supported apps and websites, if the feature is enabled in the Settings app. Once the new feature in iOS 16 is enabled, iCloud will automatically and privately verify your device and Apple ID account in the background, eliminating the need for apps and websites to present you with a CAPTCHA verification prompt.

How to install iOS 16 on you Apple iPhone

Open beta.apple.com on your iPhone’s Safari browser. Scroll down and tap on ‘Sign in’. Login using your Apple ID and accept beta software program agreement. Scroll down and tap the ‘enroll your iOS device’ link. Tap the Download profile button. Go to Settings > Profile downloaded. Install the downloaded profile. Restart your Apple iPhone Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Download and install iOS 16 beta just like any other OTA update.

Before installing any beta update, you should always make sure that you have a backup of all your important data. Beta updates are still under testing and can have some bugs that’s why that are not released as stable updates.