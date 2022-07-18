Apple iPhone guide: How to capture screenshot on iPhone without touching the screen or buttons

Apple iPhone is one of the most used smartphone models across the globe. Millions of iPhone users capture screenshots on the device on a regular basis. Most iPhone users are familiar with using the power button along with the Home ID/ volume up button to capture a screenshot. But do you know that you can take a screenshot on an Apple iPhone without pressing a button or without touching the screen. With iOS 14, Apple introduced a new accessibility feature to help users save screenshots more easily. The feature allows users to double-tap and triple-tap the back of the iPhone to capture a screenshot. It is worth noting that the Back Tap feature is only available on iPhone 8 or later. To know how to take a screenshot on an iPhone without touching the screen or buttons, you can follow these steps.

Open the Settings app on your Apple iPhone. Scroll down and tap on the Accessibility option. Tap Touch option under Physical and Motor section. Tap Back Tap. On the new page, you will be able to see two options - Double Tap and Triple Tap. Pick one that you want to use for screenshots. Tap Screenshot under the System section.

Once you are done with the steps mentioned above, you can double tap or triple tap the back of your Apple iPhone to capture a screenshot. You can also use the accessibility feature if you have a protective case on. To turn off Back tap, go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap, choose Double Tap or Triple Tap, then tap None. Currently, Apple is gearing up to roll out the iOS 16 operating system with new features along with the Apple iPhone 14 series that is rumoured to consist of four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.