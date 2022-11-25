Apple iPhone Black Friday sale: iPhone 12 available with more than Rs 29,000 discount

Apple iPhone 12 was launched in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12 mini, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 revived the style of square edged iPhone in 2020 and since then, the company has been following that design language in all of its flagship smartphones. Although the iPhone 12 is around 2 years old, it is still a value for money smartphone when you look at the specifications and the price that it is offered at. That’s why Apple is still selling the iPhone model on its official website at a starting price of Rs 59,900. However, on Black Friday, you can get the Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 29,499 via Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 12 base variant with 64GB storage is currently priced at Rs 48,999 on Flipkart which is more than Rs 10,000 cheaper than Apple’s official store. In addition to this, the ecommerce platform is offering up to Rs 17,500 off if you exchange your old smartphone while buying Apple iPhone 12, bringing the value of the device down to Rs 31,499. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering 12% off on Citi credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 2,000, further reducing the price of the smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can buy an Apple iPhone 12 at Rs 29,499.

Apple iPhone 12 was launched in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12 mini, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. When it comes to camera, Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP dual camera at the rear. For video calls and selfies, the device comes with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.