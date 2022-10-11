Apple iPhone 5c to be marked as ‘obsolete’ next month

Apple iPhone 5c

Apple iPhone 5c will be reportedly added to the list of obsolete products next month. As per a report by MacRumors, a memo from Apple has revealed that the iPhone 5c model will be market obsolete in the coming months. The tech giant added the Apple iPhone 5c in the vintage list in October 2020.

On November 1, Apple will mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product, ending all repairs and services, the report said. Apple also said in the memo it would mark the third-generation iPad mini with Wi-Fi and TD-LTE as obsolete on the same day, it added. As per the report, iPhone 5c was an iconic iPhone released alongside the iPhone 5s in September 2013.

The iPhone 5c was the first to be offered in a series of bright and vibrant colors, including blue, green, pink, yellow, and white, in an "unapologetically plastic" design. It also marked the first time Apple had released a lower-end iPhone model aimed at budget-conscious customers, with pricing for the 16GB model starting at $99 with a two-year contract in the US.

What is Apple’s ‘obsolete products’ list

Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased.

Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, with the sole exception of Mac notebooks that are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

