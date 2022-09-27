Search icon
Apple iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ may replace ‘Pro Max’ model next year

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that "Ultra" will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series along with its first ‘Ultra’ device as the Apple Watch Ultra and now it appears that the tech giant may also launch an Ultra smartphone next year. As per known Apple analyst Mark Gurman, Apple may replace the current ‘Pro Max’ branding next year with the top-end iPhone 15 series, calling it ‘Ultra’.

To recall, ‘Pro Max’ branding appeared for the first time with the iPhone 11 series in 2019. Gurman expects iPhone 15 to come with some bigger changes,’ including USB-C (instead of Apple`s proprietary Lightning port), the tech giant could introduce a new branding for high-end models.

According to supply chain analyst Ross Young, the `Dynamic Island` feature could arrive on all iPhone 15 models.

The company has reportedly started testing the new USB-C feature owing to the European Union`s new law that requires all new phones to have USB-C ports by 2024.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that "Ultra" will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life that lasts three-four hours longer.

With all these exclusive upgrades, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200 (up from $1,100).

(with inputs from IANS)

