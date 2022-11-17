Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 may have different USB-C ports, here’s what it means

Apple’s shift to USB Type-C port is long due and the tech giant has been working to introduce the universal port in its iPhone for quite a while now. (Image: Reuters)

Apple is facing the heat of new regulations by the EU and Indian government that seek a uniform USB-C charging port for all smartphones, tablets and other gadgets. As per indications by top Apple executives, the company will comply with the rules which means that it is likely that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series will feature a USB-C port. The company has been planning the adoption for quite a while now and latest tweets by known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that the tech giant has already planned the transition.

As per Kuo, Apple iPhone 15 series will also consist of four models just like the iPhone 14 range - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The analyst believed that all four models of iPhone 15 series will get USB-C charging, however only the Pro models will support high-speed transfer.

“2H23 new high-end iPhones' wired transfer speed will likely improve markedly, benefiting the growth of the high-speed transfer IC design industry. Apple's existing suppliers (e.g., Parade, Asmedia, Genesys Logic, Renesas, etc.) are expected to be leading beneficiaries.” Kuo wrote in his tweet.

“My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning. I predict that 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This spec upgrade means the wired transfer and video output user experience will significantly improve.” he further added.

Previously it was rumoured that Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature a USB-C charging port, marking a beginning of a total transition by the tech giant, however that is not the case. For those who are unaware, Apple kept the ‌iPhone‌ with the Lightning port since 2012, and its other products including the Mac and iPad, have largely moved towards USB-C.