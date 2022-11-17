Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 may have different USB-C ports, here’s what it means

Apple iPhone 15 series will be launched late next year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 may have different USB-C ports, here’s what it means
Apple’s shift to USB Type-C port is long due and the tech giant has been working to introduce the universal port in its iPhone for quite a while now. (Image: Reuters)

Apple is facing the heat of new regulations by the EU and Indian government that seek a uniform USB-C charging port for all smartphones, tablets and other gadgets. As per indications by top Apple executives, the company will comply with the rules which means that it is likely that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series will feature a USB-C port. The company has been planning the adoption for quite a while now and latest tweets by known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that the tech giant has already planned the transition.

As per Kuo, Apple iPhone 15 series will also consist of four models just like the iPhone 14 range - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The analyst believed that all four models of iPhone 15 series will get USB-C charging, however only the Pro models will support high-speed transfer.

“2H23 new high-end iPhones' wired transfer speed will likely improve markedly, benefiting the growth of the high-speed transfer IC design industry. Apple's existing suppliers (e.g., Parade, Asmedia, Genesys Logic, Renesas, etc.) are expected to be leading beneficiaries.” Kuo wrote in his tweet.

Also read: Nothing Ear (Stick) India sale begins, available on Flipkart and Myntra

“My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning. I predict that 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This spec upgrade means the wired transfer and video output user experience will significantly improve.” he further added.

Previously it was rumoured that Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature a USB-C charging port, marking a beginning of a total transition by the tech giant, however that is not the case. For those who are unaware,  Apple kept the ‌iPhone‌ with the Lightning port since 2012, and its other products including the Mac and iPad, have largely moved towards USB-C.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif to India ki Shehnaaz Gill, a look at inspiring journey of Bigg Boss star
Check out these 5 foods to strengthen your immune system
Who is Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav's wife and 'life coach' who helped script his rise to the top
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.