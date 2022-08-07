Search icon
Apple iPhone 14 to be 'made in India' smartphone? Here's what we know

The Apple iPhone 14 series will reportedly make its global debut on September 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to make its global debut next month and the iPhone 14 models are rumoured to hit the production line in the coming weeks. Although the company has not revealed any details about the Apple iPhone 14 officially, a known Apple analyst believes that Apple may ship the upcoming iPhone 14 smartphone from factories in India and China simultaneously. As per latest tweets by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver. “My latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1" iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past).” Kuo wrote in his Twitter post.

“In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it's an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site.” Kuo further added. If the analysis from Kuo is right then the Apple iPhone 14 will be the first brand new iPhone model that will sport the ‘made in India’ tag. For those who are unaware, Apple started production of iPhones in India in 2018 with the first-gen Apple iPhone SE. Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 12, and Apple iPhone SE 2 have joined the production line since then.

The Apple iPhone 14 series will reportedly make its global debut on September 13. If reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four models - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro. As per tipster iHacktu ileaks, the 2022 Apple iPhone 14 models will go on pre-order starting September 16.

