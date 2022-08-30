Apple iPhone 14 series may support 30W fast charging

Apple

Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 models at the Far Out event on September 7. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming devices, leaks and rumours often reveal what users can expect. Ahead of the Apple iPhone 14 series launch, the internet is flooded with speculations around the upcoming flagship smartphone series. Almost every detail about the Apple iPhone 14 series is available on the internet and now latest reports have shed some light on the charging details of the upcoming iPhones.

As per the reports, Apple iPhone 14 series will likely support 30W fast charging and an unnamed charger brand is allegedly sending out 30W iPhone 14 adapters for early access and review. For context, the Apple iPhone 13 series supports 20W charging. AppleInsider also suggests that Apple will be advertising 30W charging capability as a feature of the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was able to support 27W charging temporarily in a test, suggesting that 30W support is possible. It is not yet clear if the 30W charging would be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models or be available to all four iPhone 14 models.

Apple recently released two 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapters to be used for charging the MacBook Air and iPhone simultaneously. The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models - a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 base model is rumoured to cost $799, which is the same price as the iPhone 13.

(with inputs from IANS)