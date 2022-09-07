Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 and other gadgets expected to launch at Apple event

Apple Far Out event

Apple is hosting its much-awaited Far Out event today (September 7) and tech enthusiasts across the globe are excited to see what the new Apple iPhone 14 flagship series has to offer. Apart from the Apple iPhone 14 models, the Cupertino based tech giant is also expected to launch the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods Pro dubbed as Apple AirPods Pro 2 along with three new Apple Watch models that includes Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch ‘Pro’ and a new affordable Apple Watch SE.

Apple Far Out event: Where and how to watch Apple event live

Apple’s Far Out September 7 event is the company’s first major in-person event since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic. The company will host the event at Steve Jobs Theater which is located at Apple Park in Cupertino, California and for the viewers across the globe, the event will be livestreamed on Apple’s official website and YouTube. To catch live updates from Apple event, you can also follow our live blog.

Apple Far Out event: Apple iPhone 14 launch

Apple will likely launch four new iPhone models at the Far Out event - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 14 smartphones are expected to be a first of a kind flagship iPhone series as the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are rumoured to be powered by an ‘improved’ A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip.

In terms of design, the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are expected to get a major overhaul from its predecessors as the smartphone are rumoured to ditch the notch for a pill-shaped cutout. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have comparatively larger camera lenses and with slightly repositioned flash and LiDAR scanner. The size of the smartphones may also be a bit different than Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature 48MP cameras.

If reports are to be believed, Apple iPhone 14 series is also expected to get support for 30W fast charging, and always-on display.

Apple Far Out event: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch SE launch

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Guraman believes that 2022 will be the biggest year in the history of Apple Watch. As per the analyst, Apple will launch three new smartwatches this year - Apple Series 8, upgraded Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch ‘Pro’ geared towards extreme sports. According to the latest newsletter, Gurman believes that the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will be the first redesigned smartwatch from Apple in years.



Gurman further believes that the high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current models and "it might only appeal to a subset of customers." The upcoming smartwatch is rumoured to sport a seven percent larger display than the regular model. Apart from this, the smartwatch is also expected to feature longer battery life that could last multiple days on a single charge through the new Low Power Mode.

When it comes to features, the Apple Watch Series 8 is said to come with a body-temperature sensor that will be able to identify if the user has fever or any other body temperature abnormality. The rugged edition of Apple Watch Series 8 is said to be made for athletes who use the device in extreme conditions. This variant is tipped to get few additional features along with rugged casing.

Apple Far Out event: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple is rumoured to shorten or completely remove the stem in the AirPods Pro 2 model. The white-plastic exterior and replaceable rubber tips are likely to remain the same. The company may slightly change the design of the charging case as well. Under the hood, the 2022 Apple AirPods are said to have significant upgrades such as a new system-in-package for H1 processor and better battery.

Apart from this, Apple AirPods Pro 2 is also said to feature better adaptive active noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and audio sharing. The next-gen earbuds are also rumoured to get temperature monitoring, hearing aid more, improved Find My feature along with heart rate monitoring.

Apple Far Out event: New Macs and iPads

If reports are to be believed, Apple is also expected to introduce new Macs, iPad 10th generation, and iPad Pro.