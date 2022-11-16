Apple iPhone 14 satellite emergency SOS feature enabled for THESE users

Apple iPhone 14

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series with tons of new features and upgrades a couple of months ago. The series comprises four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The devices get a new camera setup, Dynamic Island and chipset. Apart from it, the iPhone models also get a feature called Emergency SOS via satellite. As the name suggests, it allows users to connect to emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are not available. Although the feature was available in iPhone 14 models, users were not able to use it. Apple has nou announced that its groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in the US and Canada.

Available on all iPhone 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the US and Canada starting from November 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December. As of now, the company has not revealed any plans about the availability of this feature in India.

Every model in the iPhone 14 lineup — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — can connect directly to a satellite through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software.

“Some of the most popular places to travel are off the beaten path and simply lack cellular coverage. With Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 lineup provides an indispensable tool that can get users the help they need while they are off the grid,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.