Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Apple iPhone 14 Pro with 'notchless' design, new camera launched, check India price and specs here

Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 Pro in India today at the Far Out event today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 12:03 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 Pro with 'notchless' design, new camera launched, check India price and specs here
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro has been launched in India. Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 Pro in India today at the Far Out event today. The company has priced the Apple iPhone 14 Pro at $999 (Rs 79,565). The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the first notchless Apple iPhone and features a new pill-shaped cutout that houses Face ID, selfie camera and privacy indicators. The smartphone does look quite similar to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13 Pro but it gets a larger camera bump with bigger lenses and moves flash and LiDAR sensors.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models come with a new 48MP wide camera with improved low light photography, astrophotography. Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. Apple claims it to be the most advanced Apple iPhone ever.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with a new OLED display that allows the smartphone to achieve always-on display and high brightness with smooth scrolling. The smartphone features 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. For context, the current iPhone models feature LPDDR4X RAM and the similar is also seen in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.