Apple iPhone 14 Pro with 'notchless' design, new camera launched, check India price and specs here

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro has been launched in India. Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 Pro in India today at the Far Out event today. The company has priced the Apple iPhone 14 Pro at $999 (Rs 79,565). The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the first notchless Apple iPhone and features a new pill-shaped cutout that houses Face ID, selfie camera and privacy indicators. The smartphone does look quite similar to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13 Pro but it gets a larger camera bump with bigger lenses and moves flash and LiDAR sensors.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models come with a new 48MP wide camera with improved low light photography, astrophotography. Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. Apple claims it to be the most advanced Apple iPhone ever.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with a new OLED display that allows the smartphone to achieve always-on display and high brightness with smooth scrolling. The smartphone features 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. For context, the current iPhone models feature LPDDR4X RAM and the similar is also seen in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.